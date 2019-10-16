Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Crews respond to tractor trailer accident on I-79

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews responded to a tractor trailer turned over on I-79 southbound at the I-68 and I-79 split in Morgantown just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The truck was carrying molasses and the wreck did cause some to spill, according to 911 officials. First responders were able to contain the liquid quickly.

The Clinton District Fire Department responded to the scene, 911 officials said.

Lieutenant Matt Phillips said that the accident was caused by the driver taking the turn too quickly.

The driver did not sustain any injuries but the right-hand lane was temporarily closed for cleanup.

