Grafton, W.Va.–Crews responded to a house fire on Upper Beech St. in Grafton.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, there was light smoke reported at 6:13a.m. All of the occupants of the house did make it out, and no injuries were reported, according to 911.

The cause of the smoke was due to a faulty extension cord according to the 911 comm center.

Grafton fire department responded to the scene.