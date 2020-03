Pine Bluff, W. Va-Multiple crews responded to a working structure fire at a outbuilding in Harrison County Wednesday Morning.

According to officials at the Harrison County 911 center, the fire was reported shortly before 1:00 on Pine Bluff Road in Pine Bluff.

Officials said that Shinnston, Bridgeport, Spelter, and Lumberport fire departments all responded to the scene. Along with Harrison County EMS.

At this time there are no injuries being reported.

