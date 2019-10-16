Crews Responded to a Tractor Trailer Accident on I-79

Morgantown W. Va- Crews responded to a tractor trailer turned over on I-79 southbound at the 68 and 79 split in Morgantown after 10 p.m.

The truck was carrying molasses and the wreck did cause some to spill. First responders were able to contain the liquid quickly.

The Clinton District Fire Department responded to the scene.

Lieutenant Matt Phillips said that the accident was caused by the driver taking the turn too quickly.

The driver did not sustain any injuries but the right-hand lane was closed for cleanup.