SARDIS, W.Va- Crews responded to a truck on fire on Rock Camp Road in Sardis Tuesday Morning.

The fire was reported to the first responders at 3:11 A.M. The Reynoldsville Fire Department and the Harrison County Sheriff Department all responded to the incident.

According to the 911 Comm Center, the truck was being towed when the fire broke out.

There are no injuries being reported at this time.