UPDATE, 8:49 A.M.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — An empty house on Waldeck Street in Clarksburg caught fire on Friday morning, sending a tall plume of smoke into the sky.

The 911 log shows that a call for the fire came in just before 8 a.m. 12 News’ crews on the scene report that the Clarksburg and Bridgeport Fire Departments were on the scene as well as Harrison County EMS.

An empty house on Waldeck Street in Clarksburg. WBOY image.

Crews respond to a fire on Waldeck Street in Clarksburg. WBOY image.

Clarksburg Fire Department Capt. Patrick San Julian said that the house was empty and that utilities were disconnected.

The fire was visible from the second and third floors when crews arrived, San Julian said.

As of 8:27 a.m., the Harrison County 911 Center said the fire was under control.

At this time, it’s too early to determine the cause of the fire according to San Julian; the Clarksburg City Fire Marshal is investigating.

ORIGINAL, 8:15 A.M.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Fire Department is on the scene of a working fire on Waldeck Street in Clarksburg, the Harrison County 911 Center confirmed.

The fire was called in just before 8 a.m. Friday, the 911 log shows.

As of 8:05 a.m., 911 Center officials had nothing else to share.

The fire sent up smoke that was visible from 12 News’ WeatherEye cameras.

12 News has a crew on the scene working to get more information.