UPDATE:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four patients were transported via ground following the accident in Bridgeport. No information on the status of their injuries are available at this time.

(WBOY image)

ORIGINAL:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple patients are currently being extracted from a rollover vehicle accident in Bridgeport.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a call of a two-vehicle accident with entrapment on Jerry Dove Drive in Bridgeport was called in at 2:36 p.m. on Monday, taking place near Fairmont Federal Credit Union.

According to an update from the comm center, two patients are reported to be entrapped, and the Bridgeport fire, police and EMS, as well as EMS crews from Harriscon County, Annmoore and Flemington are working to extract them.

