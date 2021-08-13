Crews work to put out fire in West Milford

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy:
MGN Online

WEST MILFORD, W.Va. – A fire was reported early Friday morning in West Milford.

The fire was reported just after 12:30 at a mobile home on Peninsula Park Avenue, according to Harrison County 911.

As of 1:30 a.m., crews were on the scene fighting the fire.

No injuries have been reported, according to 911 officials. There is no word on the extent of damage or on the fire’s cause.

Fire departments from West Milford, Anmoore, Lost Creek, Mount Clare and Nutter Fort went to the scene, along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories