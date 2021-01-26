Davis Medical Center phone lines down; repairs underway

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis Medical Center is experiencing issues with its phone lines.

According to a press release, all phone lines are down at DMC at this time.

The hospital said anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department.

Further, the release explains that the hospital is experiencing technical difficulties with the phone lines. Once the phone lines are fixed by Frontier, the hospital will begin accepting calls to book appointments.

The hospital is urging people not to call the hotline number until it has resolved the issue.

DMC said it will make an announcement once the lines are fixed.