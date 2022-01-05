Delivery truck crash results in full closure of I-79 southbound in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – All southbound lanes of I-79 beginning at mile marker 145 are closed as emergency crews respond to an accident involving a FedEx delivery truck.

According to tweet on the West Virginia 511 account, the truck was hauling two trailers, and one of the trailers has flipped over a construction barricade. Officials are warning drivers to be prepared to stop and to expect delays.

The call of the accident came in at approximately 6:11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Communications Center.

At this time, no one has been transported to the hospital, comm center officials said.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department and Monongalia County EMS responded to the scene.