Delivery truck crash results in full closure of I-79 southbound in Mon County

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – All southbound lanes of I-79 beginning at mile marker 145 are closed as emergency crews respond to an accident involving a FedEx delivery truck.

According to tweet on the West Virginia 511 account, the truck was hauling two trailers, and one of the trailers has flipped over a construction barricade. Officials are warning drivers to be prepared to stop and to expect delays.

The call of the accident came in at approximately 6:11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Communications Center.

At this time, no one has been transported to the hospital, comm center officials said.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department and Monongalia County EMS responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories