Deputies find body in Randolph County creek

ELKINS, W.Va. — A body has been found in the Lower Cheat area of Randolph County.

On July 29, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the Lower Cheat area of Randolph County on Rattlesnake Run in reference to a possible drowning, according to a press release sent out by the sheriff’s department.

When deputies responded to the scene, they met with the caller who led them to where she last saw the victim, the release states.

Also on scene were water rescue units with the Elkins Fire Department, as well as Randolph County EMS, according to the release.

After being led down a path, the caller directed deputies to an area along the bank where they “could see something in the water nearly halfway across,” the release states.

Upon reaching a better vantage point, deputies were able to determine that it was a body, and firefighters were able to wade through the water to get to the victim and bring the body back to the shoreline, according to the release.

The body was transported to Davis Medical Center; an autopsy is being performed and deputies are performing an investigation into the incident, the release states.