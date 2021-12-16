Deputies find hidden pellet gun after threat to Lewis County school

WESTON, W.Va. — Deputies found a hidden pellet gun after a threat to a middle school in Lewis County.

According to a press release sent out by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, Robert L Bland Middle School in Weston was placed on lockdown due to a potential threat to the school.

After the threat, parents received a text from the school which stated:

Text message sent to parents Thursday after the lockdown

Deputies were immediately notified of the threat, and “a male student was immediately isolated and searched for a firearm,” the release stated.

A few minutes after searching the student, deputies “recovered a pellet pistol hidden in the boys’ restroom” which had been placed there by said student; the male was taken into custody for processing, according to the release.

Currently, the incident is under investigation by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.