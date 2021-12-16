Deputies find hidden pellet gun after threat to Lewis County school

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTON, W.Va. — Deputies found a hidden pellet gun after a threat to a middle school in Lewis County.

According to a press release sent out by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, Robert L Bland Middle School in Weston was placed on lockdown due to a potential threat to the school.

After the threat, parents received a text from the school which stated:

Text message sent to parents Thursday after the lockdown

Deputies were immediately notified of the threat, and “a male student was immediately isolated and searched for a firearm,” the release stated.

A few minutes after searching the student, deputies “recovered a pellet pistol hidden in the boys’ restroom” which had been placed there by said student; the male was taken into custody for processing, according to the release.

Currently, the incident is under investigation by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories