Deputies investigating drowning death at Cheat Lake

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Deputies are investigating a drowning death Tuesday at Cheat Lake.

On May 25, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at “the backwaters of Morgan Run” in Cheat Lake, according to a press release.

When deputies arrived on scene, they spoke with multiple witnesses who stated that “the victim was attempting to swim to a concrete pier and began struggling to stay afloat,” the release states.

Despite witnesses rendering aid to the victim, they were unsuccessful, and at 9:10 p.m. on that date, the Morgantown Dive Team and Marion County Dive Team assisted in the recovery of the body, according to the release.

Deputies were assisted by Monongalia County EMS, as well as Cheat Lake and Brookhaven volunteer fire departments, the release states.