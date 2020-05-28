Live Now
Deputies search for missing teen girl in Tucker County

HAMBLETON, W.Va. — A teenage girl was reported as missing from Hambleton on Wednesday morning.

According to the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department, Tabitha Witemore, 17, went missing. Deputies are currently looking into the cause of Witemore’s disappearance, and she is not currently considered to be in danger, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies stated that it is unknown what she was wearing at the time of the disappearance.

Witemore has been entered into NCIC, and the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with any information to contact them at 304-478-2321.

Tabitha Witemore

