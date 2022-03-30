CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a girl reported as missing from the Clarksburg area.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, Joslyne McNemar, 15, of Clarksburg, was reported as missing from the Park Boulevard area in Clarksburg. McNemar attends United High School in Gore, the post states.

Those with information are asked to contact the Clarksburg Police Department or Deputy Hutson on the sheriff’s department’s non-emergency line at 304-626-4900.

No further information or details into McNemar’s absence has been given at this time.