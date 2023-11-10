CORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A dirt biker is dead after an accident on Henderson Hollow Road in Core, West Virginia.

The accident happened on Thursday just before 3:15 p.m. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said the dirt biker was headed east on a single-lane, gravel road when they saw a pickup truck headed west.

That’s when the sheriff’s office said that the dirt biker lost control, fell onto the road and was separated from the bike.

The truck driver tried to avoid the collision but struck the fallen biker, the sheriff’s office said.

The biker was pronounced dead at the scene and the truck driver was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the names of those involved are being withheld until the families are notified, and that the accident is still under investigation.