HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is dead after the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) said an ATV rolled over on the opening day of buck season.

According to the District 6 office of the DNR, an ATV accident was called in at 5:05 p.m. on Monday near the Burnt House area of Ritchie County.

When natural resource officers arrived, they located an elderly male who had been involved in a rollover accident involving the ATV and who was later pronounced dead as a result of the incident, natural resource officers said.

An investigation showed that the victim had harvested a deer and loaded it onto the ATV, and while trying to return with the deer, the ATV rolled over and caused the victim’s death, according to natural resource officers.

At this time, the victim’s identity is not being released.