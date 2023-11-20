CENTER POINT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Doddridge County church building was ruled a total loss after a fire on Friday afternoon.

A fire at Pleasant Baptist Church. Credit: McClellan Volunteer Fire Department

The McClellan Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page that it was alerted that a camper was on fire beside the Pleasant Baptist Church in Center Point.

By the time that crews arrived on the scene, the fire had spread to the church building. The fire department said that due to a lack of water supply, the church was a total loss.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry, Shirley Volunteer Fire Department, Salem Fire Department, Middlebourne Volunteer Fire Department, West Union Volunteer Fire Department, Doddridge County Office of Emergency Management and Doddridge County Ambulance Authority also responded, the fire department said.

The McClellan Volunteer Fire Department also thanked the Rt 23 Country Store for donating a case of water for responding firefighters to drink.