WEST UNION, W.Va. — A deputy with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department has been struck by a vehicle.

According to the officials with the sheriff’s department, the deputy was struck on Wednesday morning while working the scene of an accident on W.Va. Rt. 50 within the Doddridge County border.

No more details on the incident are available at this time, and the condition of the deputy is not being released.

Details will be added to the story as more are received by staff.