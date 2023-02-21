PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — An accident involving an air fryer and a dog was almost catastrophic for a Marion County family on Monday.

According to a Facebook post by the Valley Volunteer Fire Department, on Feb. 20, 11 volunteer firefighters responded to a home in the Kingmont area of Marion County. When they arrived, they found smoke and no fire; a dog had knocked over and air fryer on the counter and accidentally turned on the electric stove. The air fryer had then melted and burned on top of the stove, causing smoke but luckily no fire, according to the department.

Courtesy: Valley Volunteer Fire Department

According to the National Fire Protections Association, animals are responsible for starting about 750 accidental house fires per year. Here are some precautions you can take to keep it from happening to your home, according to American Humane:

Pets are curious. They may bump into, turn on, or knock over cooking equipment. Keep pets away from stoves and countertops.

Keep pets away from candles, lamps, and space heaters.

Always use a metal or heat-tempered glass screen on a fireplace and keep it in place.

Keep pets away from a chimney’s outside vents. Have a “pet-free zone” of at least 3 feet (1 meter) away from the fireplace. Glass doors and screens can stay dangerously hot for several hours after the fire goes out.

Consider battery-operated, flameless candles. They can look and smell like real candles.

Some pets are chewers. Watch pets to make sure they don’t chew through electrical cords.

Additionally, make sure to include your pets in your emergency fire plans. Putting a decal on a home’s front window with the number and type of pets could be the difference between their life or death. The American Humane also recommends keeping updated information on your pets’ collars or getting them micro-chipped and using monitored smoke detectors that are connected to emergency responders so that someone will come help your pet even if you aren’t home.