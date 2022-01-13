Dog dead, home destroyed after fire in Mount Clare

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Damages from a fire in Mount Clare (WBOY image)

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. — A structure fire in Mount Clare has resulted in a dog’s death and the complete destruction of the building.

According to reporters on scene, a structure fire reported in the early morning hours of Jan. 13 resulted in a home being completely destroyed.

Two dogs were in the residence at the time, and on-scene reporters learned that one of the dogs was killed in the fire and another has been missing since that time.

Responding to the scene were the Lost Creek, Mount Clare, Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville, Stonewood and West Milford fire departments, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Harrison County EMS.

The house was completely destroyed in the fire (WBOY images)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories