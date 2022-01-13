Dog dead, home destroyed after fire in Mount Clare

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. — A structure fire in Mount Clare has resulted in a dog’s death and the complete destruction of the building.

According to reporters on scene, a structure fire reported in the early morning hours of Jan. 13 resulted in a home being completely destroyed.

Two dogs were in the residence at the time, and on-scene reporters learned that one of the dogs was killed in the fire and another has been missing since that time.

Responding to the scene were the Lost Creek, Mount Clare, Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville, Stonewood and West Milford fire departments, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Harrison County EMS.