CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Roads into Dolly Sods Wilderness underwent an emergency closure on Sunday after forest visitors were “stranded for a few hours” Saturday night, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

In a Facebook post, the Forest Service warned would-be visitors Sunday, “Please avoid the higher elevations of Monongahela National Forest in the winter during snow and ice storms, including Spruce Knob, Dolly Sods, the Highland Scenic Highway and other areas. Even if the weather is clear at lower elevations it can still be treacherous in the mountains.”

The Forest Service was originally planning to close the roads for the winter on Tuesday, Jan. 3, but on Sunday it said that the roads were under an emergency closure for public safety.

It said Forest Service staff would be heading into the area to evaluate the ice damage, and that many trees have been downed recently due to winter weather conditions.

Last week, when the Forest Service announced its planned closures, it said gates on Forest Roads 19 and 75 are shut during winter closures, but the roads are still open to use by non-motorized vehicles, and local landowners and residents affected by the road closures can contact the Cheat-Potomac Ranger District office in Petersburg for assistance at 304-257-4488 for access.