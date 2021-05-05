Downed tree takes out utility pole, backs up traffic in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A large tree fell across West Pike Street in Clarksburg Wednesday morning, snarling traffic and taking out a utility pole and lines.

It happened just beyond the Clarksburg Fire Department’s West End station and was called into 911 just after 9:00 a.m.

The Clarksburg Fire Department, the West Virginia Division of Highways, the Clarksburg Public Works Department and utility workers all responded to the scene.

Aside from the utility poles and lines, no damage other damage was initially reported. A new pole was on its way to the scene, officials said.