Downtown Glenville area evacuated due to gas leak

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — A gas leak in downtown Glenville has caused an area to be evacuated as a precaution.

According to the Gilmer County Officer of Emergency Services, a gas line was cut in the area of Conrad Court and the area has been evacuated as a result.

As of the time this article is being written, workers with Dominion Energy are not currently on scene but are en route to the area, emergency services officials said.

A nearby roadway is also shut down. There is no word on when the area will resume normal functions has been given.

