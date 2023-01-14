CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A driver sustained minor injuries after their vehicle fell into an approximate 30-40 yard embankment in Randolph County on Friday.

According to a Facebook post by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the Coalton Fire Department, EMS and Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s were dispatched by 911 to “a one vehicle motor vehicle accident near 2043 Buckhannon Pike Road.”

The driver had reportedly gone over an “approximate 30-40 yard embankment and landed on it’s top.”

The caller, who was the driver, reported that they were entrapped, however, before emergency services arrived, the driver was able to escape the vehicle. Upon arrival, it was determined that “the rear of the vehicle had fishtailed, causing the driver to lose control,” the post stated.

According to the report, the driver suffered minor injuries.