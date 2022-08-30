The black Ford Focus that was involved in the accident at the Norton intersection of U.S. Rt. 48 and Rt. 151.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va. – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Facebook has made a post regarding a Randolph County deputy who responded to a call yesterday in reference to a two-vehicle accident at the Norton intersection of U.S. Rt. 48 and Rt. 151, just past Leslie Equipment.

According to the post, the accident involved a black Ford Focus, whose front end was found damaged, and a white Chevrolet Suburban that was found on its top with “extensive damage.”





The accident at the Norton intersection of U.S. Rt. 48 and Rt. 151 is still under investigation.

The driver of the Chevy Suburban was reportedly flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital for surgery due to “severe injuries to his back and head.” The extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

The driver of the Ford Focus was cited for “failure to yield at an intersection” and was reported as uninjured, according to the post. The accident is still under investigation.

Multiple agencies from both Randolph and Barbour Counties, were also on the scene.

