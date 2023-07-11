PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A tractor trailer driver was taken to the hospital Monday morning after he lost control of the truck and crashed into a tree.

According to a Facebook post by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, the wreck happened just before 8:30 a.m. on July 10 on Midway Road. It was called in as an accident with injuries and entrapment, the post said.

The male driver, who was taken to Broaddus Hospital for neck and back injuries, told law enforcement that the trailer had dropped off the roadway, causing him to overcorrect. The semi then went off the road, hit the guardrail and a tree and landed beside a creek.

The Belington and Philippi Fire Departments helped remove the driver from the vehicle, and then he was transported by the Belington Emergency Squad.

The driver is expected to make a full recovery, according to the sheriff’s department.