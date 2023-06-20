WHITE HALL W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle accident in White Hall.

According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department, the wreck happened on White Hall Blvd/U.S. 250 in White Hall near the intersection of Coal Bank Hill Road.

It was first called in as a vehicle accident with possible injuries. When crews arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy front damage. The driver of the one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with injuries, the department said.

(Courtesy: Valley Volunteer Fire Department) (Courtesy: Valley Volunteer Fire Department) (Courtesy: Valley Volunteer Fire Department) (Courtesy: Valley Volunteer Fire Department) (Courtesy: Valley Volunteer Fire Department)

One lane of U.S. 250 remained open for the most of the cleanup process.

In addition to the Valley Fire Department, the Boothsville Volunteer Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad and Marion County Sheriff’s Department also responded, the post said.