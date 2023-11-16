MONONGAH, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck near Monongah on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Valley Volunteer Fire Department, the wreck happened around 2 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the intersection of Manley Chapel Road and Manual Drive, which is between White Hall and Monongah.

The post said that crews from the Valley and Monongah volunteer fire departments worked together to care for patients and control traffic. One of the drivers was taken to the hospital, but the post said the extent of the injuries was unknown.

Photos posted by the Valley Fire Department show that the collision involved a red Jeep SUV and a gray Ford pickup truck.

The post said that crews were only on the scene for about 45 minutes and that the White Hall Police Department, West Virginia State Police and Division of Natural Resources Police also responded.