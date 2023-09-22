MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was taken to a trauma center after a pickup truck crash Friday morning.

According to the Star City Volunteer Fire Department, multiple Mon County volunteer fire departments were called to the wreck on Tyrone Avery Road just before 9:30 a.m. The Facebook post said that crews stabilized the vehicle and removed the driver before providing medical assistance.

The driver and only occupant of the pickup truck was taken to a local trauma center, the post said.

Based on photos shared by the Star City Fire Department, the truck was located in a field with its top smashed in.

(Courtesy: Star City Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Star City Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Star City Volunteer Fire Department)

The Monongalia County EMS, Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Management Agency as well as the West Virginia State Police, and Cheat Lake and Brookhaven volunteer fire departments all responded.

In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department said that the responding departments all worked together to help remove the person from under the truck.

“The professionalism and camaraderie between our agency’s is always growing stronger. Great minds and experience all worked together today for the best response possible,” it said.

The post also thanked the community for their patience while the road was closed during the rescue.