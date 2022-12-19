CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A driver crashed into a residence in Upshur County Monday morning, according to a recent Facebook post from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

The post stated that on Monday, at 7:05 a.m., dispatch called in a single vehicle crash.

Upshur County vehicle crash on 12/19/22 (Upshur Co. Sheriff’s Office Photo)

Upshur County vehicle crash on 12/19/22 (Upshur Co. Sheriff’s Office Photo)

Upshur County vehicle crash on 12/19/22 (Upshur Co. Sheriff’s Office Photo)

Deputies on the scene found a vehicle inside an unoccupied residence on Tallmansville Road in Upshur County, noting that “the vehicle was running and the driver unresponsive.” The driver’s 2018 Subaru cross track “ran over a gas meter and over 200 feet through a yard before going airborne,” ultimately ending up inside the residence, police said.

The driver has been transported to St. Joseph Hospital, and according to the police, “a medical condition is suspected as the cause of the crash.”

The crash was investigated by Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Coffman with the assistance of Deputy Forte as well as the Buckhannon Fire Department and Upshur County EMS.

Stick with 12 News for future updates.