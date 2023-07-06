ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was transported to Davis Medical Center after a wreck that happened on U.S. 219 on Wednesday where two different pickup trucks struck a car.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened near the intersection of Back Road just before Burnt Bridge; deputies said a pickup truck that was traveling south lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a sedan that had been turning onto Back Road. The sedan then spun into the northbound lane and was stuck again by another pickup truck.

The driver of the sedan was taken to Davis Medical Center in Elkins for evaluation and treatment, officials said.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Randolph County EMS and Tygart Valley Fire Department all responded to the scene, the post said. The post did not specify what time of day the accident took place.