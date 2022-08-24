The scene of an accident on I-79 in Fairmont. WBOY image.

WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — The driver of a car is injured but expected to survive after an accident on I-79 Northbound on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department (VVFD).

The scene of an accident on I-79 in White Hall. WBOY image.

It happened at the 132 mile marker just before the south Fairmont exit, according to a Facebook post made by the fire department. The VVFD said investigators determined that the car was in a tractor-trailer’s blind spot when the accident happened. 12 News crews observed the car at rest against the guardrail with front and rear-end damage.

The VVFD said firefighters had to cut the driver’s side door off so that the driver could be escorted out. The driver was transported by the Marion County Rescue Squad.

The scene of the accident on I-79. Credit: Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

Valley Volunteer Fire Department at the scene of the accident on I-79. Credit: Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

Tools used to cut the door off a vehicle at the scene of the accident on I-79. Credit: Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt, according to the VVFD.

VVFD’s Rescue-121, Company-12, WV State Police and Hawkins Towing all assisted in the response, according to the VVFD.