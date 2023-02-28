CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fire crews in Harrison County were called to a fire at a condemned house in Clarksburg Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 5:15 a.m. on the corner of Second and Elliot streets, in a room on the second floor of the house.

That fire was brought under control within a half-hour of the call.

Clarksburg Fire officials say no one was living in the house, and utilities were disconnected.

They also say drug paraphernalia was found at the site of the fire; the fire has been deemed suspicious, and the city fire inspector was called to the scene.

Crews from the Bridgeport Fire Department, Clarksburg Police and Harrison County EMS also responded to the call.