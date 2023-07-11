A dump trucked that rolled over on Interstate 68 Tuesday. WBOY image.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A dump truck rolled onto its side in an accident on Interstate 68 Tuesday morning.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Communications Center, a call of a rollover truck accident on I-68 was called in at 7:28 a.m.

When crews arrived at the on-ramp of the Sabraton exit of I-68, they confirmed there was a truck on its side and began directing traffic in the area, comm center officials said.

Responding to the scene were the Morgantown Fire and Police departments, as well as Monongalia EMS; the comm center would not specify if any injuries were reported in the incident.

The comm center stated that traffic is still being directed in the area at this time.