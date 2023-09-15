MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Monongalia County road was closed for several hours Friday morning after a vehicle accident but has since reopened.

At around 4:15 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that Fairmont Road would be closed in the area of Williams Road “while police finish the investigation.” At around 8:15 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced it had reopened.

All the Monongalia County 911 Center would confirm to 12 News was that the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

12 News reached out to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and was told that the sheriff would put out a statement later.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.