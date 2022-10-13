ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — An elderly man succumbed to the injuries he sustained during a farming accident that happened in Elkins last Friday.

It happened on Pine View Drive, according to a press release from the Office of the Sheriff of Randolph County posted Thursday.

Sheriff Robert Elbon Jr. said when Randolph County Deputies arrived on the scene, an elderly man was trapped under a tractor’s back wheel.

The Elkins Fire Department and Randolph County Emergency Services also responded, according to the release.

The man sustained injuries to his chest and neck and later passed away as a result of them, the release says.