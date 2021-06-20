Elkins City Police Department searches for missing female

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Elkins City Police Department seeks help locating a missing female.

Emily Menefee, 21, was last seen in Elkins, W.Va. on June 19 at 10:00 a.m. Menefee was last heard from approximately 12 – 1 p.m.

Menefee is approximately 130 pounds, five feet tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has gauged ears, nose and tongue piercings and multiple tattoos.

Missing Persons Report

If anyone has any information on Menefee’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Elkins City Police Department at (304) 636-0678.

