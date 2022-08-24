ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Elkins Police Department is investigating a death that happened on Graceland Drive over the weekend.

According to the statement from Police Chief Travis Bennett, Elkins Police Department officers responded to a call of a “seriously injured” person on Graceland Drive early Sunday morning on Aug. 21.

The person was identified as Connor Nestor, 22, of Parsons, and was transported to Davis Medical Center where he died from his injuries, Bennett said.

The incident is being considered “an active investigation,” and those with information are asked to contact the Elkins Police Department at 304-636-0678, according to the statement.

Graceland Drive runs parallel to Randolph Avenue and is right next to Davis & Elkins College campus.

Graceland Drive area where the injured man was found, according to police. (Courtesy: Elkins Police Department)

Nestor’s obituary can be found here.