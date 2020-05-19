Live Now
Elkins police release information on Thursday’s fatal vehicle accident on Beverly Pike

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Elkins Police Department is continuing its investigation into a fatal vehicle accident that occurred in Elkins on Thursday.

According to a release sent out by the police department, the accident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Beverly Pike near the Valley Pointe shopping center and resulted in the death of one person.

The accident occurred when a vehicle, in which the deceased was a passenger, failed to yield to the right of way while travelling southbound during a turn into the shopping center and a vehicle travelling northbound struck it, the release stated.

Five people were transported for treatment as a result of the accident, including the deceased, Randi Rosier, 31, according to the release. Also, prior to EMS arriving to the scene, passersby performed CPR and rendered other assistance.

