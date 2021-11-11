Emergency crews on scene of house fire in Harrison County that spread to neighboring hillside

A fire that began in an outbuilding spread to a house and then the neighboring hillside in Harrison County. (WBOY Image)

GOOD HOPE, W.Va. – Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire that broke out Thursday in Harrison County, near the Lewis County line.

The fire was reported at about 6:10 p.m., on White Lane, which is off Route 19.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the fire began in an outbuilding and spread to a house. The fire then caught a nearby hillside on fire.

No one has been injured in the fire, according to Harrison County 911.

Fire departments from Jackson’s Mill, Jane Lew, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort and West Milford went to the scene, along with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, Harrison County EMS, West Virginia State Police and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.