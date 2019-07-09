1 person dead following shooting in Ritchie County

PENNSBORO, W.Va. – One man is dead following a fatal shooting in Ritchie County on Tuesday morning, according to West Virginia State Police.

State police and the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene to the Ace Hardware on Mountaineer Drive in Pennsboro at 10:18 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

Troopers confirmed that one man is dead following the shooting, but no further information on that person’s identity is available at this time. The investigation is being handled by the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Department, according to State Police.

Towing and recovery removing pick-up-truck from the scene of the shooting just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9.

Deputies said there was a dispute between two men outside the Ace Hardware, which led to one of the men being shot while in his vehicle. The shooter is currently being questioned by law enforcement, but there are no charges against him at this time.

Stay with 12 News as we work to bring you the latest.