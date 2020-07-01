Emergency crews respond to a 2 vehicle accident

CLARKSBURG, W.Va- One person was transported to United Hospital Center following a two-vehicle accident in Harrison County.

According to Harrison County 911, first responders were alerted about the accident at 5:56 Wednesday morning on Shinnston Pike in Clarksburg.

Initial reports suggest that there are possibly two people injured from the accident.

The Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS and fire departments from Clarksburg and Spelter all responded to the scene.

The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating.

Stay with 12 news as we work to get more information on the accident.

