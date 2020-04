Sycamore, W. Va- Emergency crews responded to a outbuilding fire in Harrison County.

According to 911 officials, first responders was alerted of the fire at 1:30 a.m. on Cheuvront Drive in Clarksburg.

at this time there are no injuries being reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The West Milford, Reynoldsville, and Nutter Fort Fire Departments responded to the scene.