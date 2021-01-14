Emergency Crews respond to a structure fire in Harrison County

ENTERPRISE W.V.A- Emergency crews are currently on scene of a working structure fire in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communication Center, first responders was alerted about the fire at 1:14 a.m Thursday on Hood Ave in Enterprise .

At this time there are no injuries being reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire departments fro Bridgeport, Lumberport, Monongah, Shinnston, Spelter, Valley, and Worthington are responded to the scene. Clarksburg police department and Harrison County EMS are on scene for assistance.

