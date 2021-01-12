Emergency Crews respond to a structure fire in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va- Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a working structure fire in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 9111 Communication Center, first responders was alerted about the fire at 2:49 a.m Tuesday Morning on Harrison street in Clarksburg.

At this time there are no injuries being reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Clarksburg’s fire department and police department responded to the scene along with Harrison County EMS.

