Emergency Crews respond to a structure fire in Shinnston

SHINNSTON W.Va- Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a working structure fire in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 9111 Communication Center, first responders were alerted of the at 1:10 a.m Friday Morning on Locust Road in Shinnston.

At this time there are no injuries being reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene including Bridgeport, Lumberport, Monongah, Nutter Fort, SHinnston, Spelter, Wallace and Worthington. Along with Harrison County EMS.

Stay with 12 New at this story develops.