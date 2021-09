CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Emergency responders are at the scene of a structure fire in the Glen Elk area of Clarksburg.

According to the Harrison County call log, the Clarksburg Fire Department was called out to a structure fire on Clark St. at around 6:45 Wednesday morning.

Harrison County EMS also responded to the scene.

Details are limited at the moment, stay with 12 News as we continue to follow this developing story.