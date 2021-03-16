Emergency crews respond to fatal accident in Stonewood

UPDATE (3/16/21 2:06 p.m.):

STONEWOOD, W.Va. – 12 News has confirmed that the driver of the dump truck, a man, died in the incident in Stonewood.

There is no word on the man’s identity or on what exactly happened.

Crews on scene are working to remove the truck, and both lanes are closed at this time. The truck belongs to Frazier’s Excavating.

ORIGINAL STORY (3/16/21 1:38 p.m.):

Emergency officials are at the scene of a fatal accident in Stonewood.

The Stonewood Volunteer Fire Department confirmed that the incident was fatal, but there are no further details at this time.

According to Harrison County 911, the incident happened at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday, along Cost Avenue. The single-vehicle accident involved a dump truck.

The Anmoore VFD, Bridgeport Fire Department, Stonewood Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia Division of Highways and the medical examiner are also at the scene. The Stonewood Police Department is investigating.

One lane of Cost Avenue (Route 58) is closed at this time.

