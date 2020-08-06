Emergency crews respond to house fire in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Emergency crews responded to a working house fire in White Hall on Thursday at Kingsbury Court.

Marion County 911 officials explained that first responders were alerted to reports of a fire shortly before 4:45 p.m.

Valley, Winfield, Barrackville, Monongah, Boothsville, Grant Town and Bridgeport Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

There have been no injuries reported at this time and the extent of damage is currently unknown.

